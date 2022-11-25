Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Livent by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Livent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Livent by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Livent by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Livent Price Performance

Shares of Livent stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity at Livent

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Further Reading

