Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 10,090 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of LI stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -346.53 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $41.49.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

