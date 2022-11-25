Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $39,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $416.53 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $664.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

