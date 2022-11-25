Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 632,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,250 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 653,299 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 476,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.83.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 115.15% and a negative net margin of 98.17%. Research analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MEIP shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on MEI Pharma to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.86.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

