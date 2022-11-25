Sigma Planning Corp Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

MMC stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.58. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

