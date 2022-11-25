Sigma Planning Corp Has $372,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.48. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.69.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

