Sigma Planning Corp Has $377,000 Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 6.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,265,000 after buying an additional 615,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,939,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,332,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,359,000 after buying an additional 144,894 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 20.9% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,994,000 after buying an additional 626,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,643,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $284,465.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,752.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,689 shares of company stock worth $890,298 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.12.

PD opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

