Sigma Planning Corp Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $271.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.72. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $237.26 and a 12-month high of $297.30.

