Sigma Planning Corp Has $399,000 Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.68. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $373.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Stephens upped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Macquarie started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.97.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.