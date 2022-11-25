Sigma Planning Corp Has $400,000 Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,669,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

