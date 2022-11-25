Sigma Planning Corp Has $416,000 Stock Position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,378 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,510,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 681,240 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.
CUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.
