Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $393,000 Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $63.42 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LPX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

