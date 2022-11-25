Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $400,000 Investment in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBA. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 171.1% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 554.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2,139.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $322,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBA opened at $29.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

