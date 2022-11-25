Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $1,006,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF alerts:

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOUT opened at $31.08 on Friday. Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.