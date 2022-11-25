Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS GCOW opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61.

