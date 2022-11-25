Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $222.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.99 and a 200-day moving average of $241.79. The stock has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 40.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.41.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.