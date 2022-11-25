Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,250 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in Twilio by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Twilio by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Twilio by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $297.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.01.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The business had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

