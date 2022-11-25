Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 2,695 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XSMO opened at $51.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

