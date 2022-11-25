Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 84 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 64.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.72.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $342.86 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.87. The stock has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

