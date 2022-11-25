Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 73,804 Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Telefónica by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Telefónica by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 2,002.00%.

TEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($3.98) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €2.90 ($2.96) to €2.70 ($2.76) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €4.20 ($4.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

