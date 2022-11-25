Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $8,302,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $583,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $1,492,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PMAY opened at $28.68 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.