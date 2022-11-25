Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in MSCI by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after buying an additional 761,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in MSCI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MSCI by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after buying an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $88,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $508.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $447.20 and a 200 day moving average of $443.77. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $649.89.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.11.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.