Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after acquiring an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,201,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,021 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,810,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after acquiring an additional 363,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,576,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,695,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,562,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,786,000 after acquiring an additional 91,644 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.20 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $30.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02.

