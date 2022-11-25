Sigma Planning Corp Sells 139 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 379.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2 %

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,508.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,521.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,468.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,776.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

