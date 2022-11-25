Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,397 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CAH opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.