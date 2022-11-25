Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,420 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 9.0% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Sempra by 30.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $163.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.28. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

