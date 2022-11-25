Sigma Planning Corp Sells 143 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $109,168,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

McKesson Dividend Announcement

MCK stock opened at $380.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.83. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $215.27 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.91.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.