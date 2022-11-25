Sigma Planning Corp Sells 143 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $109,168,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.91.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.