Sigma Planning Corp Sells 175 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after purchasing an additional 265,822 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,399,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 16,645.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 162,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 161,958 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 891.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 158,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $447.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $410.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.06. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $451.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.71.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

