Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,159 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $124,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 111,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

NYSE APO opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $75.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. UBS Group cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

