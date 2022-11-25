Sigma Planning Corp Sells 232 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.3 %
HZNP stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
