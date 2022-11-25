Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,750 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 632.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 595.8% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,269 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $25.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 357.62 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,831.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $121,135.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 860,828 shares of company stock worth $20,868,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

