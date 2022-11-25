Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,182 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in DocuSign by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $46.35 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $257.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

