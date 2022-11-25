Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,361 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MJ. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,825.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter valued at about $88,000.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MJ stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93.

