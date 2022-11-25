Sigma Planning Corp Sells 352 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centene by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after buying an additional 3,223,590 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Centene by 12.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Cowen dropped their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.89.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

