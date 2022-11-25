Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,301 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($79.59) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $56.38 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

