Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at about $632,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund, LP has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

