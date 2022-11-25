Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FINX. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter worth $451,000.

Global X FinTech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

