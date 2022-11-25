Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,978,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,598,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,719,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,212,000 after acquiring an additional 135,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 965,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after buying an additional 70,907 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $805,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of RVT stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

