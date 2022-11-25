Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after buying an additional 112,816 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 852,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 17.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter.

SILK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 24,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,826,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 24,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,494. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $52.09 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

