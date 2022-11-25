Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after buying an additional 112,816 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 852,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 17.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SILK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ:SILK opened at $52.09 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05.
About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.