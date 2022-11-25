Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $25.25

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.25, but opened at $26.33. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 8,458 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SI shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.82.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Stock Up 11.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $891.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 270.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $652,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 1,196.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 47.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 19.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.