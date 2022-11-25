Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 679,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 431,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $30.25 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $665.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SNBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

