Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,498,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $63,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Sonos by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sonos by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Sonos by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $17.78 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonos Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

