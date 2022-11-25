Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

SHC stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 243.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,109,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 3,594.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,526 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $7,422,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 75.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $5,764,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

