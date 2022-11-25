Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.
Sportradar Group Price Performance
Sportradar Group stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $19.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group
About Sportradar Group
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.