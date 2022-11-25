Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,720 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Stem were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stem by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Stem by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stem in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Stem Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Stem stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $168,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 119,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,607.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,151.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $168,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 119,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,607.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,912 shares of company stock worth $6,520,950. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stem Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

