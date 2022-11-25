Stephen Andrew Cohen Sells 139,580 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.37 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 3.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.