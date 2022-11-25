Steve Miller Sells 80,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 573,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,767,526.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Steve Miller sold 20,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $346,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Steve Miller sold 107,933 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,824,067.70.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.27. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

