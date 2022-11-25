StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Partner Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

