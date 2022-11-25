StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
XL Fleet Stock Performance
NYSE:XL opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. XL Fleet has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.
Insider Transactions at XL Fleet
In other news, CEO Eric M. Tech bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 988,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,711.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,272 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About XL Fleet
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XL Fleet (XL)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.