StockNews.com Upgrades Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) to “Strong-Buy”

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.
NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
